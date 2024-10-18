EIA & IEA Try Hard To Suppress Oil Prices, While OPEC Does The Opposite
Summary
- The EIA revised its most obvious flaw in its monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook but managed to double down on its bearish oil price outlook by revising its global oil demand forecast.
- A growing institutional rift exists between the EIA, IEA, and OPEC regarding global oil demand forecasts, driven by differing goals, which have not changed since their last monthly forecasts.
- The bearish oil price forecasts, underpinned by assumptions of a current supply shortfall turning into a supply glut next year, are helping to suppress oil prices, despite what seems a deepening supply shortfall.
- Assumptions of global spare capacity, particularly from Saudi Arabia and Russia, are likely overstated, helping to suppress oil prices in tandem with bearish demand growth forecasts.
- I take the overly eager efforts of the EIA & IEA to convince the market of an impending oil supply glut as a bullish signal for oil prices because if their bearish thesis were valid, they would not go as far as they did in ignoring their data to produce a bearish thesis.
