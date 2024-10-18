AB Volvo (publ) (VLVLY) Q3 2024 Trading Update Conference Call (Transcript)

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCPK:VLVLY) Q3 2024 Trading Update Conference Call October 18, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Johan Bartler - Head of IR

Martin Lundstedt - CEO

Mats Backman - CFO

Mattias Holmberg - DNB Markets

Klas Bergelind - Citigroup

Hampus Engellau - Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Daniela Costa - Goldman Sachs

Erik Golrang - SEB

Miguel Borrega - Exane BNP Paribas

Michael Aspinall - Jefferies

Johan Bartler

So welcome to the Volvo Group third quarter report. Today we'll do as always, we'll listen to the presentations from our CEO, Martin and from our CFO, Mats. So with that, I hand over to you, Martin.

Martin Lundstedt

Thank you, Johan. So good morning also from my side and welcome to this presentation of quarter three 2024. Interesting quarter, I have to say, so we have some details to share here. But maybe to start with, as we conclude this quarter, again, a lot of uncertainties as you're all aware of, and therefore I would like to start by thanking colleagues, business partners, customers for continued good cooperation during this quarter as well.

I think in our business in particular, given the nature of it, and not at least in uncertain conditions, strong and close relations are more important than ever. Also as expected and following the trends we have seen for a while now, demand continued to normalize into more of replacement driven markets across most of the group's major segments and regions during quarter three. Therefore, also we continue to put priority on high quality in the business by focusing first and foremost as always on our customers and thereby our service operation, volume flexibility in the industrial system, tight cost control combined with commercial discipline and price management.

In particular, we have managed the volume flexibility