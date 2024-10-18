Costco Is Running Out Of Gold, Here's What That Means For The Wholesaler

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
2.34K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • Costco's gold bars are selling out rapidly, highlighting strong demand and its ability to manage volatile assets and generate profit from rising gold prices.
  • Despite high valuations, Costco's solid fundamentals, expanding global presence, and rising profit margins make it a buy recommendation for equity portfolios.
  • COST's business model thrives in poor economies, offering bulk savings and low-margin staples, positioning it as a "safe haven" stock during recessions.

Costco Wholesale club storefront exterior in Houston, TX USA.

Brett_Hondow/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Introduction

Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is running out of gold, quickly. Last week, Bloomberg reported that 77% of outlets it surveyed had run out of stock of gold bars.

These little 1oz bullion are sold

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
2.34K Followers
Financial advisor and research analyst from Southern California.My work covers equities, funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic and geopolitical analysis, asset allocation, and tech. I cover the gambit, but I am obsessed with portfolio management, alternatives, and derivatives."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyFollow me @ https://linktr.ee/realjbowman

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COST either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COST Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COST

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COST
--
COST:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News