Morgan Stanley Vs. Goldman Sachs: Better Fixed Income Investment?
Summary
- Goldman Sachs outperforms Morgan Stanley in investment banking and asset management segments, driven by higher investment banking fees, revenue growth, and assets under management, despite Morgan Stanley's better financial ratios.
- However, Morgan Stanley has stronger fundamentals, better profitability (higher ROA and NIM), lower volatility, and stronger capital resilience.
- Morgan Stanley also maintains better asset quality and risk management with a higher credit rating and bond seniority ranking than Goldman Sachs.
- While both companies offer strong fixed-income securities with above-average yield-to-credit rating ratios, Morgan Stanley is favored for fixed-income investors, but Goldman Sachs remains a solid investment due to its strengths in investment banking and asset management.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GS.PR.A, MS.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer or solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.