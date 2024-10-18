Subsets And Sensibility

Summary

  • Nearly all of the market conditions we identify are associated with a distribution of both positive and negative outcomes.
  • Across a century of market cycles, certain extreme conditions – mainly featuring a combination of overvaluation, overbought market action, and overbullish sentiment – were regularly followed by air-pockets, panics, or market crashes, in fairly short order.
  • The equal-weighted S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100, as well as the S&P Midcap 400 and small-cap Russell 2000 indices, remain close to or behind Treasury bill returns.
  • I have little doubt that the financial markets will give us an adequate amount of fluctuation to exercise our discipline over time.
  • Present market conditions reflect the most extreme valuations in the history of the U.S. financial markets, based on the measures that we find best correlated with actual subsequent 10-12 year market returns and full-cycle market losses.

When analyzing risks, it’s crucial to consider the underlying structure of the data. By partitioning it into meaningful subgroups, we reveal differing conditional probabilities that provide a more accurate picture of risk across various scenarios.

– David Spiegelhalter, The Art

Dr. John Hussman is the president and principal shareholder of Hussman Econometrics Advisors, the investment advisory firm that manages the Hussman Funds ( https://www.hussmanfunds.com). He holds a Ph.D. in economics from Stanford University, and a Masters degree in education and social policy and a bachelors degree in economics from Northwestern University. Prior to managing the Hussman Funds, Dr. Hussman was a professor of economics and international finance at the University of Michigan. In the mid-1980's, Dr Hussman worked as an options mathematician for Peters & Company at the Chicago Board of Trade, and in 1988 began publishing the Hussman Econometrics newsletter. Virtually all of Dr. Hussman's liquid assets are invested in the Hussman Funds. Note: Dr. Hussman is not an active contributor to Seeking Alpha; rather, SA editors excerpt regularly from Dr. Hussman's public commentary.

