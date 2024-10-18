Archer Aviation: Dilution Risk Is Rising
Summary
- Archer Aviation's share price has been under pressure in recent months, increasing the risk of harmful dilution.
- Archer's business is steadily progressing in areas like manufacturing and certification, though.
- On a positive note, ACHR's order book and partnerships continue to expand, providing the company with a significant opportunity if/when the certification process is complete.
- Despite this, Joby appears better positioned across most areas (manufacturing, certification, superior aircraft, stronger balance sheet, autonomy, hydrogen).
