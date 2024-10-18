Madison Dividend Income Fund Q3 2024 Investment Strategy Letter

Sorapop

For the third quarter, the Madison Dividend Income Fund (Class Y) returned +10.1%, which outperformed the S&P 500, Russell 1000 Value, and Lipper Equity Income peer group returns of +5.9%, +9.4% and +8.2%, respectively.

On a year-to-date basis, the Fund returned +9.5%, which compared to the S&P 500, Russell 1000 Value and Lipper Equity Income peer group returns of +22.1%, +16.7%, and +16.2%, respectively.

We wrote last quarter about the attractive investment opportunity in dividend stocks as many market participants were focused elsewhere on more expensive Technology holdings and the excitement surrounding artificial intelligence. Our view was that the rotation away from dividend stocks and into Technology stocks since the end of 2022 created an attractive opportunity to own high-quality above-average dividend stocks at below-average valuations. We maintain that view as many dividend stocks continue to trade at historically cheap valuations compared to the broad market. Our preferred valuation metric for dividend stocks is relative yield, which we define as a stock or portfolio dividend yield divided by the S&P 500 dividend yield. A high relative yield compared to its history indicates a low valuation for the stock or portfolio, while a low relative yield ratio indicates a high valuation, all else equal. At the end of the third quarter, the relative yield of the Fund was 2.1x the S&P 500, which was near the high end of its historical range since inception and 20% higher than the relative yield of the Fund at the end of 2022. In other words, by this measure the Dividend Income portfolio is 20% cheaper vs. the S&P 500 than it was seven quarters ago.

Our Approach To Investing – Relative Yield Strategy

The Madison Dividend Income Fund goal is to achieve long-term outperformance over a full market cycle while taking below-average risk. To pursue this objective, we employ a relative yield strategy where we buy stocks that have a dividend yield at least 1.1x the S&P 500. An attractive relative yield candidate is a stock with a relative yield near the high end of its historical range and a long dividend-paying history with a consistent record of dividend increases. Once we identify high relative yield stocks, we then analyze a company’s business model, balance sheet, and cash flow profile to assess its ability to continue paying dividends. We want to find stocks that have low valuations with potential for valuation multiple expansion while avoiding stocks that may have high dividend yields but face secular challenges.

This quarter we are highlighting Honeywell (HON) as a relative yield example in the Industrials sector. HON is a premier industrial conglomerate with leading businesses in commercial aerospace, industrial automation, energy sustainability solutions, and building automation. A common theme across these end markets is that HON embeds its products into the operations of its customers, which generates recurring revenue from aftermarket products/services and leads to high customer switching costs. We believe HON has a sustainable competitive advantage due to its wide installed base of equipment, strong reputation, pricing power, high customer switching costs, and technological expertise.

Our thesis on HON is that it appears well positioned for consistent growth, driven by a recovery in commercial aerospace following the Covid pandemic coupled with favorable secular trends in automation, remote security management and energy savings in buildings. The company made a strategic shift in recent years away from lumpy product sales towards connected systems and software, which lowers cyclicality and increases recurring revenues; we estimate that 30% of revenues are recurring in nature. This focus on software and recurring revenues has resulted in strong returns on invested capital (ROIC) over time that have easily exceeded the company’s weighted average cost of capital (WACC), something we expect to continue for years to come.

The fund originally purchased HON during the pandemic and added to the position in June 2024, after it reached a historically cheap relative valuation. As shown in the graph below, at the time of the most recent position increase, HON had a 2.3% dividend yield (top panel) and a relative dividend yield of 1.65x the S&P 500 (bottom panel), which was an all-time high. Based on this valuation metric, HON had never been cheaper compared to the overall market. The company has an A-rated balance sheet by Standard & Poor’s and is a Dividend Aristocrat that has increased its dividend each year since 1992. Over the past five years, HON has increased its dividend an average of 6% per year. We expect similar dividend increases in the future, which will help grow income and protect against inflation.

Dividend Yield and Relative Dividend Yield History for Honeywell

Source: FactSet

Summary

The Madison Dividend Income fund is a conservatively managed equity strategy that owns a high-quality portfolio of above-average dividend yield stocks with strong balance sheets and sustainable competitive advantages (wide moats). We believe that owning high-quality stocks with above-average dividend yields is the best way to provide income and generate attractive long-term returns over a full market cycle while limiting drawdowns in bear markets and market corrections.

While the Fund has trailed the indices in a strong market environment so far in 2024, valuations have now reached historically cheap levels compared to the broad market. Our view is that this provides a generational opportunity to own a high-quality portfolio of dividend stocks with attractive characteristics including:

▶ An absolute dividend yield of 2.8%

▶ Relative dividend yields of 2.1x and 1.35x vs. the S&P 500 and Russell 1000 Value indices, respectively. Both relative yield ratios are near the highest levels going back at least 25 years.

▶ A growing income stream that protects against inflation. Portfolio holdings have increased their dividends by nearly 8% on average over the past year, which is well above inflation rates over that time. Consistent annual dividend increases are a key metric we require in portfolio holdings.

▶ A high-quality portfolio with strong balance sheets that could protect on the downside in a market correction. To assess a company’s balance sheet strength, we look at its credit rating by Standard & Poor’s. 89% of fund holdings are rated A- or better, which compares favorably to the S&P 500 at 32% and the Russell 1000 Value at 20%. If there is a down market and/or credit spreads begin to widen, we believe our high-quality portfolio is likely to hold up much better than the overall market.

Sincerely,

John Brown, CFA & Drew Justman, CFA