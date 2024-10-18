Everyone who reads my analysis knows very well my long-term portfolio perspective. It's pretty simple: some stock segments are destined to be profitable, and I want to allocate my income and cash flow into those segments whenever their prices become
XLV ETF: Time To Start A DCA In Healthcare Sector
Summary
- I have decided to continue my Dollar Cost Averaging, or DCA, strategy in the healthcare sector through The Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF.
- The XLV ETF offers a low expense ratio of 0.09%, a “net dividend yield” of 1.39%, and strong long-term performance compared to peers.
- A “smart DCA” strategy using RSI indicators can optimize entry points, reducing average purchase price and enhancing portfolio alpha.
- Despite U.S. market risks, global alternatives like IXJ offer no significant advantages, reinforcing XLV as the best passive healthcare fund option.
