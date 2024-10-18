Teladoc Health Needs A Turnaround Plan

Oct. 18, 2024 11:15 AM ETTeladoc Health, Inc. (TDOC) Stock
Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
Investing Group Leader
(6min)

Summary

  • Teladoc Health, Inc. shows signs of bottoming out after withdrawing guidance due to customer acquisition issues, particularly in the BetterHelp division.
  • The new CEO must drive product innovation to capitalize on growth opportunities in weight loss management and chronic care management.
  • The stock is trading at a deep valuation, around 5x EBITDA targets, providing a potential investment opportunity despite current challenges.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Out Fox The Street get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Doctor explaining through video call in clinic

Morsa Images

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) is showing signs of hitting bottom after the company withdrew guidance following a big quarterly miss with the new CEO. The telehealth platform is still looking for the next growth catalyst, which could

If you'd like to learn more about how to best position yourself in under valued stocks mispriced by the market to start Q4, consider joining Out Fox The Street

The service offers a model portfolio, daily updates, trade alerts and real-time chat. Sign up now for a risk-free 2-week trial. 

This article was written by

Stone Fox Capital profile picture
Stone Fox Capital
49.49K Followers

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock, you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TDOC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TDOC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TDOC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News