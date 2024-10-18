Elevance Health: Why Invest Over UnitedHealth Group?
Summary
- Despite a disappointing Q3 report, Elevance Health remains attractive due to its relatively favorable valuation compared to UnitedHealth Group and a total shareholder yield of roughly 3.5%.
- Elevance's expansion into healthcare services through Carelon and continued strength in Medicare and Medicaid markets support long-term growth, especially given the industry's demographic tailwinds.
- Though 2024 is a “reset” year, Elevance management's outlook for 2025 and beyond points to strong potential margin recovery and continued earnings growth.
