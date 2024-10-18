Madison International Stock Fund Q3 2024 Investment Strategy Letter

Market Overview
The MSCI ACWI ex-US index returned 8.06% in the 3rd quarter of 2024. The leading geographic region this quarter was Emerging Markets, led mainly by China, while Europe and Japan lagged. Sector performance varied, with interest-sensitive sectors leading, namely Real Estate, Utilities, Communication Services, while Information Technology, Energy and Health Care lagged.
The year 2024 is shaping up to be remembered as the year of the ‘Pivot’ in global monetary policy. Contrary to expectations coming into the year, inflation and interest rates remained ‘higher for longer’. It was delayed until the third month of the third quarter before the U.S. Federal Reserve (Fed) belatedly pivoted by cutting interest rates for the first time this business cycle. While many international central banks had already started reductions, the Fed pivot is generally the one that triggers the most reaction in global capital markets (bonds, stocks and currencies). As we discussed in previous commentaries, the U.S. dollar (USD) had been supported, in our estimation, by relatively attractive interest rates. So now that this watershed policy change has occurred, the USD has fallen rapidly and foreign currencies have risen. We also suggested previously that we expected that the sweet spot for Emerging Markets’ (EM) relative performance would most likely come following the first Fed cut. So far, those capital flows seem to be occurring on queue; International equity markets have benefitted during Q3 from rising currencies and Emerging Markets have sprung to life after years of feeling dormant.
Portfolio Performance Review
The Madison International Stock Fund (Class Y) underperformed the MSCI ACWI ex-US index in Q3-2024. Of the five regions that make up the index, only Emerging Markets contributed to relative performance (Alibaba (BABA), Ping An Insurance (OTCPK:PNGAY)) because of a positive stock selection effect and a positive allocation effect from not owning South Korean stocks. Conversely, Europe (ASML Holding (ASML)) and Japan (Lasertec (OTCPK:LSRCF)) led the underperformance due primarily to negative stock selection effect.
From a sector perspective, a majority of the underperformance came from Information Technology (ASML Holding), Consumer Staples (Walmex), and Industrials (Kion (OTCPK:KIGRY)), driven by negative stock selection, with negative allocation effect from our relative overweight in Information Technology and negative currency effect from a weak Mexican Peso. The three outperforming sectors were led by Consumer Discretionary (Alibaba), Materials (Toray Industries (OTCPK:TRYIF)), and Communication Services (Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGF)) because of a positive stock selection effect. Cash had a slightly negative impact because of positive index performance.
Market Outlook And Portfolio Strategy
While the expected path for Emerging Market outperformance, considering the global monetary Pivot, seems positive and straightforward, the reaction to geopolitical events is anything but certain. If either or both global conflicts (Isreal and Ukraine) intensify, then a ‘flight to safety’ flow of funds might counter-support the USD.
In terms of macro themes, our assessment is that the global monetary policy pivot ought to provide positive support, whereas the current geopolitical conflicts may be detrimental. A third theme may also elevate risks during the last quarter of the year; namely, the remaining two major elections in Japan and the U.S. Uncertainty before elections can cause market volatility to spike but, generally, the resolution to this uncertainty following a clear outcome often diminishes volatility.
One of the key advantages of International Equities as an asset class is the opportunity to gain exposure to uncorrelated stock markets. Emerging Markets (and China in particular) represent such exposure.
Given how rapidly conditions can whipsaw, it is our belief that the best approach to invest in international equities is to maintain diversification, keep focused on the long-term horizon, always stick with what we believe to be the best quality companies, and use disciplined criteria to help inform the buy/add and sell/trim individual stock exposure decisions.
