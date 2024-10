Here's what investors may not realize about the giant, iconic Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT ), proud member of the Magnificent 7, and the reason I was able to create a very nice PowerPoint presentation for my Yield At a Reasonable Price (YARP™) earlier this week, and

The stock market tells us a story…we just have to listen! That’s the mission of Sungarden Investment Publishing (SIP). Founder Rob Isbitts applies his more than 30 years of hands-on investing experience to dissect the market, bust common myths, and simplify the investment process for his audience. Our firm is the successor to Sungarden Investment Management, which advised high net worth clients until 2020 when the firm was sold. As you can tell from our work here and elsewhere, we decided not to retire! Husband of existing SA author The ETF Investor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MSFO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



I don't own MSFT. MSFO is what I own, so that has a buy rating, as my preferred way to be exposed to MSFT is through MSFO.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.