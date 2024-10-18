Nvidia At All-Time Highs: Why I'd Pay $83

Summary

  • Yesterday, Nvidia Corporation stock hit an intraday all-time high of $140.87.
  • Bank of America raising its EPS estimate for the year and TSMC putting out a strong earnings release may have contributed to the rally in NVDA shares.
  • Previously, I thought Nvidia's mix of steep multiples and high growth made it impossible to value the stock with precision.
  • However, TSMC's capex guidance for 2025 provides a hint that Nvidia's high growth will continue for at least another year.
  • In this article, I explain the logic I used to determine that $83 is a reasonable price for a conservative value investor to pay for Nvidia.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

Nvidia Corporation

BING-JHEN HONG

Yesterday, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) hit a new intraday all-time high of $140.87 on news that Bank of America Corporation (BAC) had upgraded its fiscal 2025 EPS estimate for the company to

