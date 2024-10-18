Nvidia At All-Time Highs: Why I'd Pay $83
Summary
- Yesterday, Nvidia Corporation stock hit an intraday all-time high of $140.87.
- Bank of America raising its EPS estimate for the year and TSMC putting out a strong earnings release may have contributed to the rally in NVDA shares.
- Previously, I thought Nvidia's mix of steep multiples and high growth made it impossible to value the stock with precision.
- However, TSMC's capex guidance for 2025 provides a hint that Nvidia's high growth will continue for at least another year.
- In this article, I explain the logic I used to determine that $83 is a reasonable price for a conservative value investor to pay for Nvidia.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSM, BAC, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.