The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript October 18, 2024

Andre Schulten - CFO

Steve Powers - Deutsche Bank

Lauren Lieberman - Barclays

Dara Mohsenian - Morgan Stanley

Bryan Spillane - Bank of America

Chris Carey - Wells Fargo Securities

Filippo Falorni - Citi

Robert Ottenstein - Evercore ISI

Kevin Grundy - BNP Paribas

Peter Grom - UBS

Andrea Teixeira - JPMorgan

Kaumil Gajrawala - Jefferies

Mark Astrachan - Stifel

Nik Modi - RBC Capital Markets

Olivia Tong - Raymond James

Korinne Wolfmeyer - Piper Sandler

Rob Moskow - TD Securities

Linda Bolton Weiser - D.A. Davidson

This discussion will include a number of forward-looking statements. If you will refer to P&G's most recent 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K reports, you will see a discussion of factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from these projections. As required by Regulation G, Procter & Gamble needs to make you aware that during the discussion, the company will make a number of references to non-GAAP and other financial measures.

Good morning, everyone. Joining me on the call today is John Chevalier, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Execution of our integrated strategy delivered another quarter of solid earnings and cash results. These results enable us to maintain our guidance ranges for fiscal year '25. Organic sales grew 2% comparing against a strong base period of 7% growth. Volume contributed 1 point to