Autoliv, Inc. (ALV) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 18, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Anders Trapp - Vice President, Investor Relations

Mikael Bratt - President and Chief Executive Officer

Fredrik Westin - Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hampus Engellau - Handelsbanken

Colin Langan - Wells Fargo

George Galliers - Goldman Sachs

Mattias Holmberg - DNB Markets

Michael Jacks - Bank of America

Agnieszka Vilela - Nordea

Jairam Nathan - Daiwa Securities

Erik Golrang - SEB

Elias Cohen - Nuremberg Berman

Trevor Young - Barclays

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Autoliv, Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results. At this time, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your first speaker today, Anders Trapp. Please go ahead.

Anders Trapp

Thank you, Sonya. Welcome, everyone, to our third quarter 2024 earnings call. On this call, we have our President and Chief Executive Officer, Mikael Bratt; and our Chief Financial Officer, Fredrik Westin; and me Anders Trapp, VP, Investor Relations.

During today's earnings call, we will cover several key topics, including our sales, earnings and cash flow development, the high number of new product launches, an in-depth look at the China market and how we succeed with the growth of Chinese car manufacturers. Our strong balance sheet and asset return rate support continued high levels of shareholder returns.

Following the presentation, we will be available to answer your questions. And as usual, the slides are available at autoliv.com.

Turning to the next slide. We have the Safe Harbor statement, which is an integrated part of this presentation and, of course, includes the Q&A