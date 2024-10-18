Amicus: Teva Settlement Clears Revenue Path Forward For Galafold

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
Investing Group Leader
(13min)

Summary

  • Amicus Therapeutics settled litigation with Teva, preventing a generic version of Galafold for Fabry Disease until 2037, ensuring revenue growth.
  • Pombiliti + Opfolda approved for late-onset Pompe Disease, with potential label expansion to children and infants with successful studies, boosting market opportunity.
  • Galafold sales grew 17% YoY to $110.8 million in Q2 of 2024, with full-year 2024 revenue growth guidance raised to 14%-18%.
  • The global Pompe Disease treatment market size is projected to grow to $1.53 billion by 2032.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Biotech Analysis Central. Learn More »
Computer, pointing and science with woman in laboratory for development, innovation or research. Pharmaceuticals, report or review and scientist at work on medical breakthrough, discovery or feedback

Jacob Wackerhausen

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) now has a lot of breathing room with respect to its approved drug Galafold [migalastat] for the treatment of patients with Fabry disease. That's because it was just announced that it has settled its litigation against

This article is published by Terry Chrisomalis, who runs the Biotech Analysis Central pharmaceutical service on Seeking Alpha Marketplace. If you like what you read here and would like to subscribe to, I'm currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to take advantage of. My service offers a deep-dive analysis of many pharmaceutical companies. The Biotech Analysis Central SA marketplace is $49 per month, but for those who sign up for the yearly plan will be able to take advantage of a 33.50% discount price of $399 per year.

This article was written by

Terry Chrisomalis profile picture
Terry Chrisomalis
12.85K Followers

Terry Chrisomalis is a private investor in the Biotech sector with years of experience utilizing his Applied Science background to generate long term value from Healthcare.

He is the author of the investing group Biotech Analysis Central which contains a library of 600+ Biotech investing articles, a model portfolio of 10+ small and mid-cap stocks with deep analysis for each, live chat, and a range of analysis and news reports to help Healthcare investors make informed decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FOLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FOLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FOLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News