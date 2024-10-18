AT&T: Income Appeal Is No Longer Attractive
Summary
- AT&T's dividend yield is currently lower than Verizon's, and its valuation is higher than historical averages, reducing its income appeal.
- Despite a strong share price rally, AT&T's financial performance has been lackluster, with limited growth prospects and declining equipment sales.
- AT&T's focus on reducing debt and investing in 5G and fiber infrastructure is positive, but its dividend growth is expected to remain minimal.
- Verizon offers a higher dividend yield and appears to be a more attractive income investment compared to AT&T at this time.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.