Rexford Industrial: Great Opportunity For Long-Term Investors To Buy The Dip

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.'s recent dip offers a compelling buy opportunity for long-term investors.
  • Despite a slight drop in occupancy and NOI growth, Rexford's solid earnings and investment-grade balance sheet position it well for future growth.
  • Trading below its historical multiple, REXR is cheaper than peers, providing a well-covered dividend and potential 93% upside by 2026.
  • Market volatility in Southern California presents short-term risks, but a buy-and-hold strategy could reward patient investors as conditions improve and interest rates decline.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT®+HOYA Capital. Learn More »

Los Angeles golden hour cityscape over downtown skyscrapers

LeoPatrizi

This article was co-produced with Dividend Collectuh.

It pays to be a long-term investor — the more time you have in the market, usually the better off you'll be. That's because when stocks take a beating for whatever reason, you can buy the

Sign Up For A FREE 2-Week Trial

Join iREIT® on Alpha today... for more in-depth research on REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, Builders, and Asset Managers. You'll get more articles throughout the week, and access to our Ratings Tracker with buy/sell recommendations on all the stocks we cover. Plus unlimited access to our multi-year Archive of articles. 

Here are more of the features available to you. And there's nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial. Just click this link.

Graphical user interface, text Description automatically generated


And this offer includes a FREE copy of my new book, REITs for Dummies!

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
117.82K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, along with HOYA Capital, lead the investing group iREIT®+HOYA Capital. The service covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of REXR, IRET, PLD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About REXR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on REXR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
REXR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News