Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) recently announced that it will be acquired by Aperam S.A. (OTC:APEMY), (APAM:AS) in an all-cash deal valued at $45/share. Given the price dispersion between USAP’s
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Merger Arbitrage Play
Summary
- Recommend buying Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. shares due to a 2.5% merger-arbitrage opportunity with Aperam's $45/share all-cash acquisition deal, expected to close in Q1 '25.
- USAP's strong aerospace sector growth and improved profitability, with aEBITDA margins rising from 8% in FY22 to 22% in Q2 '24, suggest $45/share may be a low acquisition price.
- Despite potential CFIUS review risks, USAP's limited national security impact and Aperam's lack of US operations make antitrust approval likely.
- Valuing USAP at $65/share based on industry outlook and profitability, I see a significant upside even if the deal doesn't close; Aperam shares are not recommended on a bearish EU outlook.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.