EWU: Earnings Still Accelerating Despite Its Low Exposure To Growth Stocks

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7.01K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF offers a 3.9% dividend yield but has limited long-term growth due to minimal tech sector exposure.
  • EWU's portfolio is heavily weighted towards defensive sectors like consumer staples, healthcare, and utilities, limiting its growth potential.
  • Improving macroeconomic conditions and expected earnings growth in 2025 and 2026 make EWU an attractive buy at its current valuation.
  • Investors should be aware of currency risk, as EWU's performance is inversely correlated with the strength of the U.S. dollar.

London city skyline

Gary Yeowell

Investment Thesis

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) has a portfolio of about 85 U.K. stocks. The fund basically tracks the MSCI United Kingdom Index. The fund’s expense ratio of 0.5% is not low, but understandable as it invests in foreign

This article was written by

Ploutos Investing profile picture
Ploutos Investing
7.01K Followers
I am a value focused investor. Stocks rise and fall for many different reasons that we often cannot predict. Eventually, it is those companies with a wide moat and the ability to generate cash flow that prevail. Therefore, my investment focus is to find value stocks that are able to generate cash flow, with sustainable dividends and provide growth over time. I focus my attention on analyzing large-capped dividend growth stocks, REITs and ETFs. I aim at providing a quarterly update and insights on stocks I follow. Please feel free to browse the articles that I wrote and provide any comments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About EWU ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on EWU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News