Madison Investors Fund Q3 2024 Investment Strategy Letter

The Madison Investors Fund (Class Y) increased 7.80% in the third quarter of 2024, compared to the 5.89% increase in the S&P 500 index. In the year-to-date nine-month period, the Fund returned 16.96%, compared to the S&P 500’s 22.08% return.

Portfolio Performance

In the third quarter, the top five individual contributors to performance relative to the benchmark were Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH), Fiserv (FI), Lowe’s Companies (LOW), Brookfield Corporation (BN), and Progressive Corporation (PGR).

Parker-Hannifin is a leading diversified industrial manufacturer. Despite the unfavorable backdrop of a slowing industrial economy, the company continues to execute well with respect to improving margins and integrating the recent acquisition of Meggitt. At payment processor Fiserv, revenue and profits continue to grow nicely, in part driven by the strong performance of its Clover payment platform for small-and-medium sized businesses. In our assessment, Clover’s broad adoption

by merchants across a wide variety of verticals is due to its superior functionality compared to legacy point-of-sale payment platforms, coupled with Fiserv’s extensive distribution scale across financial institutions and independent sales organizations.

This latter advantage is especially difficult for emerging fintech competitors to replicate, reinforcing our confidence in the company’s long-term prospects.

Despite operating in very different sectors, Lowe’s Companies and Brookfield Corporation are both expected to benefit from the economic activity spurred on by declining interest rates. The Federal Reserve’s decision to lower interest rates sparked investor enthusiasm for both companies during the quarter, even as their sales and profits continue to moderate. For Lowe’s, sales remained weak in the latest quarter as most measures of the housing market remain sluggish. However, if interest rates come down and mortgages become more affordable, activity should return to the housing market, which will boost Lowe’s business. Similarly, Brookfield’s asset management subsidiary saw fee revenue growth slow due to reduced levels of activity in private markets. We believe stable or declining interest rates will revive private market activity, benefiting Brookfield Corporation’s business.

Rounding out the top five contributors is Progressive, an insurance company that continues to benefit from attractive market conditions and share gains from less advantaged competitors.

The bottom five individual detractors were Dollar Tree (DLTR), Alphabet (GOOG), PACCAR (PCAR), Charles Schwab (SCHW), and Copart (CPRT).

Dollar Tree underperformed following disappointing sales at the core Dollar Tree banner and reduced full-year earnings guidance. The company, as well as its closest peers, is facing headwinds from a weak low-end consumer, less ‘trade-down’ benefit from middle-income consumers, and a tough competitive environment. Despite these headwinds, we are encouraged by the long-term prospects of the multi-price initiatives at the Dollar Tree banner, with the latest iteration of updated stores showing a strong up-lift in sales. As management more aggressively rolls out these updates, the impact to the company will be more meaningful, and, we believe, result in much higher earnings power.

Over the last few years, investors have oscillated between valuing Alphabet as an “AI Winner” and “AI Loser”. This quarter it was something different, a court ruling in the antitrust suit brought by the Department of Justice, that scared investors. While we believe Alphabet can absorb a wide range of regulatory outcomes, we will remain vigilant in our assessment of the company. Despite all the headlines around the legal case and competitive inroads from AI chatbots, the businesses’ underlying performance continues to be strong across Search, YouTube, and Cloud.

After initially holding up well against declining freight rates and a softening economic backdrop, sales at truck manufacturer PACCAR have begun to weaken. We think the company’s high-margin, stable aftermarket parts division will offer some support through the current cyclical downturn.

At Charles Schwab, a discount securities broker, investors remain focused on the higher cost of funding the business. While the short-term impact of customers ‘sorting’ cash into higher-yielding money market funds and fixed income securities presents a headwind to earnings, we believe Schwab will continue to gobble up market share. Over time, we expect profits will normalize higher as these challenges stabilize and the business grows.

Copart’s steady earnings growth took a pause this quarter as margins were hit by elevated growth in expenses. While some of the costs will prove to be more one-off in nature, management is investing behind growth and efficiency initiatives, which we believe will prove to be capital well spent.

Portfolio Activity

During the quarter, we purchased one new position and sold one.

We purchased a stake in Keysight Technologies (KEYS). Keysight is a leading electronic test and measurement company with a reputation for manufacturing highly reliable oscilloscopes, network analyzers, signal generators, and spectrum analyzers. Keysight serves a wide range of customers across telecommunication, data centers, semiconductors, and industrial markets. Its instruments are absolutely mission-critical for the research and development as well as deployment of just about anything with sophisticated electronic componentry or signals. For instance, without Keysight’s instruments, telecommunication carriers couldn’t deploy 5G networks and semiconductor manufacturers couldn’t test the performance of their circuitry. Customers are very sticky and brand loyal, as it takes years to establish a good reputation among engineers. This means that Keysight primarily competes on the quality of its products rather than price.

Over the long term, the global economy will continue to digitize, which means that the accompanying need to precisely measure electronic signals will only increase. As a result, we believe that Keysight’s end markets will grow in excess of GDP. However, Keysight is currently experiencing an air pocket in demand. The initial rush of spending to deploy 5G networks has coincided with softening demand across automotive, general electronics, and semiconductor end markets. While we don’t precisely know how long the soft environment will last, we are confident that Keysight’s sales and profits will return to an attractive growth rate. The poor sentiment from the currently depressed demand environment presented the opportunity to purchase shares at a discount to our appraisal of intrinsic value.

During the quarter, we sold our stake in Brookfield Asset Management, a leading alternative asset manager. In late 2022, we received shares in the company following its spin-off from Brookfield Corporation. We admire Brookfield Asset Management’s owner-operator culture and long-term track record of generating impressive investment performance. However, during the quarter, we sold our stake to fund other opportunities. We continue to be optimistic on the outlook for Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) and have indirect exposure to the company though our stake in Brookfield Corporation, which remains Brookfield Asset Management’s largest shareholder.

We thank you for your trust and remain invested alongside you for the long term.

Respectfully,

Rich Eisinger | Haruki Toyama | Joe Maginot