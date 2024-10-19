The Market Is All Revved Up About Ferrari Amid Its Sold-Out F80

Oct. 19, 2024 7:00 AM ETFerrari N.V. (RACE) StockTSLA
Summary

  • Ferrari’s stock has gained 17.3% since May but remains overvalued. Now is not an opportune time to initiate a position. However, long-term investors may choose to prudently hold the stock.
  • The F80, priced at $3.9 million and completely sold out, is expected to generate $3.12 billion in total revenue, with additional revenue opportunities anticipated from future variants.
  • Given Ferrari’s elevated valuation and my growth estimates, which are supported by consensus forecasts, I foresee downside volatility over the next 12 months.
  • By this time next year, I project Ferrari's stock price will reach approximately $483.50.

Motion blur of a car instrument panel dashboard odometer with red illuminated display.Car speedometer. High speed car speedometer and motion blur at night.

Arvydas Lakacauskas/iStock via Getty Images

Since my last analysis of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) in May, when I put out a Hold rating, the stock has gained 17.3% in price. At the time, I raised concerns that the stock was overvalued. I still consider Ferrari's

