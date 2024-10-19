If you use a printer or a PC, there is a 1 out of 5 chances that it will be an HP (NYSE:HPQ). The company has become almost synonymous with printers and personal computers – both in the workplace
HP Remains An Interesting Technology Utility
Summary
- HP remains a key player in PCs and printers, essential for AI and semiconductor integration, with stable demand and growth in niche markets.
- HP's conservative strategy focuses on core business expansion and emerging technologies, ensuring steady growth and shareholder returns.
- Despite modest revenue growth, HP's strong cash flow and shareholder returns through buybacks and dividends make it a solid investment.
- At a P/E of 13, HP is reasonably valued, offering stable returns akin to a technology utility, with potential for future growth.
