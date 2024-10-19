The mid-month update of the Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index revealed more weakness in auto prices. While the first half of October showed a modest rebound compared with September’s final pricing update, used vehicles remain lower in price versus
Ford: A Lower Bar For Q3 Earnings
Summary
- Ford's stock remains a buy due to strong free cash flow and low valuation, despite weak growth and a challenging industry backdrop.
- The Manheim Used Vehicle Value Index shows declining auto prices year-over-year, and the outlook for new car pricing is soft, per S&P Global.
- Ford's Q2 results were disappointing, but the company maintained its FY 2024 EBIT estimate and raised its free cash flow guidance back in July.
- Technical indicators show Ford consolidating with resistance near $14 and support near $9.50.
