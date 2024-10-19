Why Nothing Stops The Fiscal Train

Lyn Alden Schwartzer profile picture
Lyn Alden Schwartzer
Investing Group Leader
(31min)

Summary

  • The U.S. faces structurally high fiscal deficits driven by unbalanced Social Security, inefficient healthcare spending, foreign adventurism, accumulated debt interest, and political polarization.
  • Investment implications suggest favoring equities and scarce assets over bonds, with defensive positions in T-bills, gold, and inflation-protected Treasury notes.
  • Fiscal dominance will likely lead to persistent inflation, asset price volatility, and potential stagflation, making traditional recession indicators less reliable.
  • A neutral-to-negative outlook on U.S. stocks in inflation-adjusted terms, with better prospects for international equities and cyclical mid-sized U.S. stocks.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Stock Waves get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Uncle Sam with Sunglasses and Peace Sign

redhumv/E+ via Getty Images

This article examines what's causing the structurally high fiscal deficits in the U.S. economy, why the probability of meaningfully reducing them anytime soon is vanishingly low, and what investment implications this may have.

For an

I share model portfolios and exclusive analysis on Stock Waves. Members receive exclusive ideas, technical charts, and commentary from three analysts. The goal is to find opportunities where the fundamentals are solid and the technicals suggest a timing signal. We're looking for the best of both worlds, high-probability investing where fundamentals and technicals align. 

Start a free trial here.


This article was written by

Lyn Alden Schwartzer profile picture
Lyn Alden Schwartzer
46.99K Followers

Lyn Alden has a background in engineering and engineering management, and since 2016 has provided research with a systems engineering focus into macroeconomics, energy markets, stock opportunities, and digital assets.

She serves as the fundamental analysis contributor to the investing group Stock Waves, which seeks to find market opportunities where the fundamentals and technicals align. Features of the service: daily technical analysis, multiple videos weekly with chart analysis, fundamental analysis, 2 deep dives on specific stocks monthly, and a vibrant chatroom for discussion. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long a diverse portfolio of domestic stocks, international stocks, cash-equivalents, TIPS, gold, and bitcoin.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPY--
SPDR® S&P 500® ETF Trust
GLD--
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF
BTC-USD--
Bitcoin USD
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
BND--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News