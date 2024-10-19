C.H. Robinson: Bull Run Could Hit A Wall Following Q3 Earnings
Summary
- I believe CH Robinson's upside is limited to $120 as the freight market hasn't fully recovered yet.
- High Q3 expectations increase the risk of a selloff if earnings disappoint.
- Declining operating cash flow and rising receivables point to possible liquidity risks, despite stable net debt and continued dividend payments.
- Insider, institutional, and activist investors have been selling shares, signaling reduced confidence in the current valuation.
- I believe that the current risks outweigh the upside, leading to my Hold rating. A potential panic selloff could present a better buying opportunity post-Q3 2024 earnings.
