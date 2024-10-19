Federal Spending Is The Problem, Not Taxes

  • Given the upcoming elections and all the disinformation floating around, it's worthwhile clarifying some of the facts behind fiscal policy.
  • Our biggest problem is too much spending, much more so than any shortfall of tax revenues.
  • Revenues have been a fairly constant share of GDP over the past 50 years, while income tax rates have been all over the map.
  • The major components of federal revenues (with the exception of the estate and gift tax) have surged in recent decades.

Given the upcoming elections and all the "disinformation" floating around, it's worthwhile clarifying some of the facts behind fiscal policy.

As the following charts show, our biggest problem is too much spending, much more so than any shortfall of tax

Scott Grannis was Chief Economist from 1989 to 2007 at Western Asset Management Company, a Pasadena-based manager of fixed-income funds for institutional investors around the globe. He was a member of Western's Investment Strategy Committee, was responsible for developing the firm's domestic and international outlook, and provided consultation and advice on investment and asset allocation strategies to CFOs, Treasurers, and pension fund managers. He specialized in analysis of Federal Reserve policy and interest rate forecasting, and spearheaded the firm's research into Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS). Prior to joining Western Asset, he was Senior Economist at the Claremont Economics Institute, an economic forecasting and consulting service headed by John Rutledge, from 1980 to 1986. From 1986 to 1989, he was Principal at Leland O'Brien Rubinstein Associates, a financial services firm that specialized in sophisticated hedging strategies for institutional investors. Visit his blog: Calafia Beach Pundit (https://scottgrannis.blogspot.com/)

