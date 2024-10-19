In early 2022, when the Fed initiated aggressive monetary tightening policy, suddenly the yield-bearing assets started to become more enticing, increasing once again the attractiveness of durable income seeking strategies. For example, such assets as REITs, MLPs and BDCs started to offer dividend (or distribution) yields clearly above
Time Is Ticking For Durable Income Investors To Lock In High Yield From These 2 Blue-Chips
Summary
- In early 2022, the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening made yield-bearing assets like REITs, MLPs, and BDCs more attractive.
- Higher base rates pushed down multiples for blue-chip stocks, despite growing cash flows, creating opportunities for durable income investors to lock in high yields.
- The Fed's recent 50 basis points rate cut and expectations of further cuts have increased asset valuations, reducing the opportunity set.
- Despite declining dividends, by being selective, investors can still find high-quality blue-chip businesses with relatively acceptable yields compared to historical averages.
- In this article, I elaborate on two high yielding blue-chips, which I have included at the core of my portfolio.
