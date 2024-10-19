Time Is Ticking For Durable Income Investors To Lock In High Yield From These 2 Blue-Chips

Oct. 19, 2024
(10min)

Summary

  • In early 2022, the Fed's aggressive monetary tightening made yield-bearing assets like REITs, MLPs, and BDCs more attractive.
  • Higher base rates pushed down multiples for blue-chip stocks, despite growing cash flows, creating opportunities for durable income investors to lock in high yields.
  • The Fed's recent 50 basis points rate cut and expectations of further cuts have increased asset valuations, reducing the opportunity set.
  • Despite declining dividends, by being selective, investors can still find high-quality blue-chip businesses with relatively acceptable yields compared to historical averages.
  • In this article, I elaborate on two high yielding blue-chips, which I have included at the core of my portfolio.
Waiting for time to pass!

ridvan_celik/E+ via Getty Images

In early 2022, when the Fed initiated aggressive monetary tightening policy, suddenly the yield-bearing assets started to become more enticing, increasing once again the attractiveness of durable income seeking strategies. For example, such assets as REITs, MLPs and BDCs started to offer dividend (or distribution) yields clearly above

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of O, ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

