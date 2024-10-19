Sakata Seed Corporation: Solid Outfit But Solid Free Cash-Flow Generation Remains Amiss

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.78K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • Sakata Seed Corporation operates in the Farm industry, focusing on seeds, plant breeding, and greenhouse facilities, with a strong international presence.
  • Changing weather patterns pose risks to profitability, despite Sakata's ability to trial new plant varieties globally.
  • Sakata's financials benefit from a weak Yen, but low free cash-flow conversion indicates poor earnings quality, making the stock not cheap.
  • Sakata's large cash balance supports ongoing investments, but improved cash-generation is needed; current rating is 'Hold'.

Broccoli isolated on white background

deepblue4you/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

Sakata Seed Corporation (OTCPK:SKSDF) is a seed & flower-orientated Japanese outfit in the Farm industry that operates in distinct segments. The company publishes gardening literature and produces & provides the likes of seeds, plant bulbs, plants & agriculture supplies in its home

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.78K Followers
Individual investor with a keen interest in deriving income from investment setups. We do this by buying undervalued profitable stocks with strong balance sheets & minimal debt. Furthermore, when the opportunity arises, we like to write calls against our positions to bring in additional income. Risk management is controlled through position sizing & the use of trailing stop losses over time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SKSDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SKSDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SKSDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News