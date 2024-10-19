That's the title from the latest issue of my Mining Stock Journal, which I released yesterday. Silver is up nearly 4% as I write this. Here's the title from the September 19th issue: "The Mining Stocks Remain Historically Undervalued." GDX is up
Silver Looks Explosive To The Upside
Summary
- Silver is poised for a significant breakout, with potential to hit $40 within the next year due to strong technical and fundamental factors.
- Key drivers include a 215 million ounce supply/demand deficit, increased precious metals holdings by Russia, and massive silver demand from China and India.
- Investor interest in silver as a 'poor man's gold' could surge, driving prices higher and benefiting primary and junior silver mining stocks.
- Recent acquisitions in the silver mining sector indicate that companies are positioning for a bullish silver market, with potential for substantial returns.
I spent many years working in various analytic jobs and trading on Wall Street. For nine of those years, I traded junk bonds for a large bank. I have an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a concentration in accounting and finance. Currently I co-manage a precious metals and mining stock investment fund in Denver. My goal is to help people understand and analyze what is really going on in our financial system and economy.
