The most impressive, and unimpressive, product displays of 2024 occurred last week - from companies headed by the same person. The largest booster rocket ever assembled was called back to terra by gravity; then, as it approached the Earth’s surface, engines ignited that navigated the projectile
Tesla's $60 Billion Setback: The Cybercab No-Show
Summary
- The main attraction at Tesla’s We, Robot event was supposed to be the Cybercab, a two-seat, fully autonomous vehicle that’s long been central to justifying Tesla’s gravity-defying valuation.
- Musk believes the Cybercab is going to usher in a “glorious future.” Maybe his claim that entrepreneurs will manage a Cybercab fleet “like a shepherd tends their flock” will become a reality.
- My take: despite Musk insisting that they will build it, the Robovan is a concept car that has almost no chance of ever being street legal.
Scott Galloway is a Professor of Marketing at the NYU Stern School of Business where he teaches brand strategy and digital marketing. In 2012, Professor Galloway was named “One of the World’s 50 Best Business School Professors” by Poets & Quants. He is also the founder of Red Envelope and Prophet Brand Strategy. Scott was elected to the World Economic Forum’s Global Leaders of Tomorrow and has served on the boards of directors of Eddie Bauer (Nasdaq: EBHI), The New York Times Company (NYSE: NYT), Urban Outfitters, and UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business. He received a B.A. from UCLA and an M.B.A. from UC Berkeley.
Recommended For You
About TSLA Stock
Compare to Peers