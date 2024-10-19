Default Risk Eases For Most U.S. Market Sectors In Q3 2024

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.14K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Default risk for most US public companies decreased in Q3 2024, with median default scores dropping in 7 of 11 market sectors.
  • Healthcare, utilities, real estate, and financials sectors showed stable default risk, while oil and gas equipment and services, and publishing industries had the highest default scores.
  • Self-storage REITs and regional banks had the lowest default risk, with diversified financial services seeing the largest increase in default probability.
  • Apparel retail, footwear, and oil and gas refining sectors experienced the most significant drops in default probability, indicating improved financial stability.

Risk management and mitigation to reduce exposure for financial investment, projects, engineering, businesses. Concept with manager"s hand turning knob to low level. Reduction strategy.

NicoElNino

Default risk for most public US companies ticked lower at the end of the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

Median probability of default scores dropped across seven of 11 market sectors, with the remaining four - healthcare, utilities, real estate and financials - all

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.14K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BBH--
VanEck Biotech ETF
IBB--
iShares Biotechnology ETF
XLV--
The Health Care Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF
PPH--
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF
IYH--
iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News