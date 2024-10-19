The Opportunity In Emerging Markets Is Growing

Oct. 19, 2024 5:30 AM ETCNWIX, EPI, PIN, INDY, INCO, INDA, SMIN, NFTY, FLIN, GLIN, INDF, INDL, IIF, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, EPHE, EWS, EWM, THD, IDX, EIDO, VNM, VNAM
Calamos Investments profile picture
Calamos Investments
501 Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • Opportunities in emerging markets are expanding, driven by India's growth, AI supply chains, and easing monetary policies in ASEAN countries.
  • Political outcomes in the US are less impactful on Asia's emerging markets, with both Republican and Democratic victories presenting manageable risks.
  • Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund leverages convertible securities for growth, favoring China's consumer sector and India's small- and mid-cap companies.
  • A nimble asset base allows us to capitalize on emerging market opportunities, particularly in India's real estate, consumer sectors, and supply chain realignment.

Emerging Markets

tum3123

By Nick Niziolek, CFA

At Calamos, we believe there are opportunities in every environment for active managers who know where to look. In the emerging markets, India's growth story and AI supply chains have provided strong tailwinds for many emerging market companies, and

This article was written by

Calamos Investments profile picture
Calamos Investments
501 Followers
Calamos Investments is a diversified global investment firm offering innovative investment strategies including U.S. growth equity, global equity, convertible, multi-asset and alternatives. The firm offers strategies through separately managed portfolios, mutual funds, closed-end funds, private funds, an exchange traded fund and UCITS funds. Clients include major corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individuals, as well as the financial advisors and consultants who serve them. Headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, the firm also has offices in London, New York and San Francisco.  For more information, please visit www.calamos.com.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CNWIX--
Calamos Evolving World Growth Fund Inst
EPI--
WisdomTree India Earnings Fund ETF
PIN--
Invesco India ETF
INDY--
iShares India 50 ETF
INCO--
Columbia India Consumer ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News