Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is grappling with one of its biggest challenges to date—an unprecedented profit warning dated September 30th that paints a bleak picture for the company’s near future. If you’ve been keeping an eye on Stellantis as
Stellantis: Free Cash Flow Disaster
Summary
- Stellantis' profit warning slashes FY24 operating income margin from over 10% to 5.5%, revealing deep-seated issues in North American operations and beyond.
- Inventory cuts and cash outflow projections between €5-10 billion, potentially highlighting financial challenges, casting doubt on capital allocation plans and future dividends.
- CEO Carlos Tavares faces scrutiny amid growing investor dissatisfaction and vague explanations, exacerbating the crisis.
- Stellantis' systemic problems, weakening demand make it a "Strong Sell" with no valuation or target price until cash flow stabilizes.
