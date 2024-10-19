The Momentum Weekly - Interesting Week As The Market Preps For Earnings Season

Oct. 19, 2024 7:02 AM ETQQQ, IWM, GLD, BTC, RDDT, NVDA, CART, LUMN, GEV, PLTR, IOT, COHR, CAVA, GDS, DUOL, Z, OKLO, IGV, RKLB, ASTS
Summary

  • The intermediate term generally looks like we are tiptoeing towards a "trending" period.
  • However, shorter term, some pullback or rest would not be surprising, as the action feels a bit heavy.  Earnings season, the presidential election, and geopolitics are all risks.
  • Story stocks are on the move, including nuclear associated names, space names, and Bitcoin names.
  • I continue to be focused on trailing stops on positions and tight risk management until the market more definitively starts "trending" to be more aggressive.

Data analyzing in commodities energy market: the charts and quotes on display. US WTI crude oil price analysis. Stunning price drop for the last 20 years.

SlavkoSereda/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

On balance, the intermediate term generally looks like we are tiptoeing towards "trending" as discussed in last week's Momentum Weekly, but shorter term the market seems like it could use some pullback or rest. Given

