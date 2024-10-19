Super Micro Became A 'Strong Buy' Before Earnings Release

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
Investing Group Leader
(14min)

Summary

  • I'm upgrading Super Micro Computer (SMCI) stock from "Hold" to "Strong Buy" due to anticipated strong Q1 2025 results amid poor sentiment and current undervaluation.
  • Despite recent margin issues, SMCI's robust revenue growth and AI infrastructure leadership position suggest significant upside potential.
  • Management's optimistic guidance and industry trends indicate improving margins and revenue, setting the stage for future stock appreciation.
  • Some sell-side research analysts suggest that Super Micro should have a fair valuation between $90-100 per share - this implies the potential for more than doubling in value.
  • Risks include DOJ investigations and margin performance uncertainty, but I believe positive Q1 results will shift sentiment favorably. SMCI is a "Strong Buy" right now.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Beyond the Wall Investing get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
growth in business and finance, growing graphs and charts

anyaberkut

My Thesis Update

I initiated my coverage of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) stock in mid-January 2024 with a "Buy" rating, indicating that the company was undervalued at the moment. After the SMCI stock price rose from $34.55/share to about $79

Struggle to access the latest reports from banks and hedge funds?

With just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing, you can save thousands of dollars a year on equity research reports from banks. You'll keep your finger on the pulse and have access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of this type of information.

This article was written by

Oakoff Investments profile picture
Oakoff Investments
5.87K Followers

Oakoff Investments is a personal portfolio manager and a quantitative research analyst with 5 years helping readers find a reasonable balance between growth and value by sharing proprietary Wall Street information.

He leads the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing with features that include: a fundamentals-based portfolio, weekly analysis on insights from institutional investors, regular alerts for short-term trade ideas based on technical signals, ticker feedback by request from readers, and community chat. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SMCI over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SMCI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SMCI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SMCI
--
SMCI:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News