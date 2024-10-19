Breaking Up Big Tech: Cui Bono?

Summary

  • The DOJ is considering breaking up Alphabet and requiring it to share data with competitors, continuing the debate on big tech's accumulated power.
  • The evolution of US antitrust laws, from the Sherman Act to the Clayton Act, highlights the historical context and enforcement challenges against monopolistic practices.
  • Remedies for antitrust issues include operating restraints, break-ups, and regulated monopolies, with break-ups being the most extreme and rarely pursued option.
  • The rise of big tech companies like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta is driven by core business dominance, consumer subsidies, and networking benefits, raising questions about fairness and competition.

In a court filing on October 9, 2024, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) let it be known that it was considering a break-up of Alphabet (GOOG), with the addendum that it would also be pushing for

I teach corporate finance and valuation at the Stern School of Business at New York University. I am a teacher first, who also happens to love untangling the puzzles of corporate finance and valuation, and writing about my experiences. As a result, I happen to be at the intersection of three businesses, education, publishing and financial services, that are all big, inefficiently run and deserve to be disrupted. I may not have the power to change the status quo in any of these businesses, but I can stir the pot. Please note that the article that you are reading here was originally written on my blog and is republished in Seeking Alpha and other forums. Consequently, I neither track nor respond to comments here. I am sorry!   ==Editors' Note: Seeking Alpha monitors Dr. Damodaran blog and posts relevant articles on his behalf.

