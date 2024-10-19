In a court filing on October 9, 2024, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) let it be known that it was considering a break-up of Alphabet (GOOG), with the addendum that it would also be pushing for
Breaking Up Big Tech: Cui Bono?
Summary
- The DOJ is considering breaking up Alphabet and requiring it to share data with competitors, continuing the debate on big tech's accumulated power.
- The evolution of US antitrust laws, from the Sherman Act to the Clayton Act, highlights the historical context and enforcement challenges against monopolistic practices.
- Remedies for antitrust issues include operating restraints, break-ups, and regulated monopolies, with break-ups being the most extreme and rarely pursued option.
- The rise of big tech companies like Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, and Meta is driven by core business dominance, consumer subsidies, and networking benefits, raising questions about fairness and competition.
