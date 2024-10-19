Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
The benchmark S&P 500 index (SP500) on Friday notched a six-week win streak, its longest weekly advance of 2024. It also notched its 46th and 47th record close of the year. Meanwhile, it was a historic week for the venerable Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI). The blue-chip gauge surpassed the 43,000 points mark for the first time ever while posting its 37th through 40th record close of the year.
With the third year of Wall Street's bull run kicking off, markets continue to march upward. This week's advance was driven by a combination of strong earnings, a continued rotation into all corners of the market, a robust retail sales report, and increased hopes that the Federal Reserve would be able to deliver a soft landing.
The tech sector went through a bit of a roller-coaster following contrasting quarterly results from two high-profile companies. Dutch computer chip equipment supplier ASML (ASML) on Tuesday sent shivers through chip stocks after missing quarterly bookings expectations. However, just two days later, sentiment in the chip space sharply reversed course after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM), the world's largest contract chipmaker, announced a blowout quarterly report and reinvigorated the artificial intelligence trade.
Financials continued to advance after Morgan Stanley (MS) joined peers JPMorgan (JPM) and Goldman Sachs (GS) in delivering results that showed a rebound in investment banking and dealmaking activity in the quarter. Finally, Netflix (NFLX) cheered investors by easily topping profit and subscriber growth expectations.
The earnings season becomes a deluge next week, with some of the world's biggest and most well-known firms announcing their financials, including electric vehicle giant Tesla (TSLA).
For the week, the S&P (SP500) added +0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) gained +0.8%. The blue-chip Dow (DJI) rose +1.0%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.
Notable Ratings From SA Analysts
Meta Platforms: Revenue Upside In The Social Media Empire Looks Exhausted by Cavenagh Research.
Boeing Has Strong Potential If It Makes The Right Decision by The Value Portfolio.
Sixth Street Specialty Lending: How's Dividend After Interest Rate Cut by Cash Flow Venue.
Weekly Movement
U.S. Indices
Dow +1% to 43,276. S&P 500 +0.9% to 5,865. Nasdaq +0.8% to 18,490. Russell 2000 +1.8% to 2,275. CBOE Volatility Index -11.9% to 18.03.
S&P 500 Sectors
Consumer Staples +0.6%. Utilities +3.4%. Financials +2.4%. Telecom +0.4%. Healthcare -0.6%. Industrials +0.6%. Information Technology +0.8%. Materials +1.9%. Energy -2.6%. Consumer Discretionary +1.2%. Real Estate +3%.
World Indices
London +1.3% to 8,358. France +0.5% to 7,613. Germany +1.5% to 19,657. Japan -1.6% to 38,988. China +1.4% to 3,262. Hong Kong -2.1% to 20,804. India -0.2% to 81,225.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -8.4% to $69.22/bbl. Gold +2.3% to $2,736.4/oz. Natural Gas -14.5% to 2.25. Ten-Year Bond Yield -0.2 bps to 4.075.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD -0.65%. USD/JPY +0.26%. GBP/USD -0.14%. Bitcoin +8.1%. Litecoin +11.5%. Ethereum +7.2%. XRP +1.8%.
Top S&P 500 Gainers
United Airlines Holdings (UAL) +20%. Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) +17%. Blackstone (BX) +13%. The Travelers Companies (TRV) +12%. Snap-on (SNA) +12%.
Top S&P 500 Losers
KLA (KLAC) -16%. Centene (CNC) -14%. Elevance Health (ELV) -14%. Molina Healthcare (MOH) -12%. Lam Research (LRCX) -12%.
Where will the markets be headed next week? Current trends and ideas? Add your thoughts to the comments section.