This is the official page of Croatian-American media personality Albert Anthony. Since 2023 he has been a contributor to global financial media portal Seeking Alpha, reaching +1MM investors worldwide & his content often averaging +25,000 views monthly. As an independent contributor, his content on the Seeking Alpha portal provides curated analysis of stocks trading on major US exchanges, with a strong focus on the financials and tech sector, and building a diversified dividend income portfolio, but also a forward- looking view of where he thinks a stock will go in a year and why. Appearing under pen name /stage name Albert Anthony, he also is a host at independent media channel Online Live TV, and has been featured in or has written for Croatians Online, The Dubrovnik Times, Timeout, and others in the US and Croatia. In 2023, he was a film extra on the Polish war film Red Poppies, and an extra on music video productions. Born Albert Anthony Bozulic to a first-generation Croatian family in the NYC area, he has also called home the Pacific Northwest, Texas, and Croatia. In 2023 he was involved in city council politics in Croatia, and in 2024 ran as a candidate for Parliament in Croatia. After earning a B.A. from Drew University, he spent several years working as an information systems analyst including a stint at financial firm Charles Schwab in the US. Albert Anthony has also completed additional certifications from the London School of Business Administration, Corporate Finance Institute, UVA Darden School of Business, Microsoft and CompTIA. | Follow him on Twitter(X) @albertanthony25 or you can write letters to Albert Anthony by emailing albertanthony25@outlook.com.*Disclaimer: the author is an independent contributor of analysis and does not provide personalized financial advisory, does not sell or market any financial products and solutions, nor is a registered financial advisor or broker-dealer. His coverage on this site is to be considered generalized market commentary and personal opinion. The author discloses that he does not have any material holding in any of the stocks covered at the time of article writing, unless otherwise disclosed, nor does he receive compensation from those companies for covering them. The author does not write about fixed-income, mutual funds, cryptocurrency, or non-exchange traded equities such as penny stocks or pink sheets.