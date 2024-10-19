Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has its much-awaited Q3 earnings release coming up on October 28, but I won't be buying going into the report. Ford is one of those divisive stocks that people often refer to as either deep
Ford Q3 Earnings Preview: Why I'm Steering Clear Before The Report
Summary
- Ford faces intense competition from Tesla and Chinese automakers, leading to declining profit margins and challenges in the EV market.
- Despite a low valuation and high dividend yield, they may not be appealing enough to make up for the risks.
- Ford's focus on long-term investments over share buybacks may benefit future growth but currently hurts the stock's valuation.
- With declining gross profit margins and low ROE, Ford's financial metrics are unimpressive, making it less appealing compared to other stocks.
- Ford's inconsistent earnings beats and poor post-earnings reactions make it a risky investment going into earnings.
