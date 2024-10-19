Ford Q3 Earnings Preview: Why I'm Steering Clear Before The Report

Summary

  • Ford faces intense competition from Tesla and Chinese automakers, leading to declining profit margins and challenges in the EV market.
  • Despite a low valuation and high dividend yield, they may not be appealing enough to make up for the risks.
  • Ford's focus on long-term investments over share buybacks may benefit future growth but currently hurts the stock's valuation.
  • With declining gross profit margins and low ROE, Ford's financial metrics are unimpressive, making it less appealing compared to other stocks.
  • Ford's inconsistent earnings beats and poor post-earnings reactions make it a risky investment going into earnings.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) has its much-awaited Q3 earnings release coming up on October 28, but I won't be buying going into the report. Ford is one of those divisive stocks that people often refer to as either deep

I objectively search for undervalued stocks of any size across a wide variety of industries using quantitative methods that I've thoroughly backtested for success. I believe the numbers are more important than the story (most of the time), as they tend to paint a more realistic picture of the company’s prospects. I have been investing since 2013. Apart from what I’ve learned from experience, my knowledge comes from reading a vast number of stock market books over the years. Some of my favorites include 100 Baggers, Financial Shenanigans, and The Quants.Earlier part of StockBros Research and now writing under this account.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

