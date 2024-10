The Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE: ACV ) is a closed-end fund that investors can purchase in order to achieve a very high level of current income. The fund certainly manages to do pretty well at this, which

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. In addition, all subscribers can read any of my work without a subscription to Seeking Alpha Premium!



We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!