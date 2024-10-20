Gold has outpaced the S&P 500 by five percentage points in the last three months, and this during a bull market for stocks. Amid heavy buying by central banks around the world and heightened uncertainty in front of the US
Barrick Gold: Gold's Rally Adds Fuel To The Bullish Thesis
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on Barrick Gold Corporation stock due to its undervaluation and strong performance amid soaring gold prices and central bank buying.
- Barrick's Q2 results exceeded expectations with a 53% increase in operating cash flow and significant revenue and EPS beats, highlighting its robust financial health.
- Despite technical resistance at $21, a bullish move post-earnings could push shares to $28 over the longer term, supported by a rising 200-day moving average and positive RSI trends.
- With expected EPS growth of over 50% this year and strong future projections, Barrick's valuation remains compelling, though cautious project management and macro risks should be monitored.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.