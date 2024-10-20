Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Wall Street's focus next week will be almost entirely on the earnings season, which will turn into a veritable deluge of reports from high-profile names.

Some of the biggest companies in the world will be announcing their results, including electric vehicle leader Tesla (TSLA), troubled planemaker Boeing (BA), telecom giant Verizon (VZ), industrial heavyweights such as GE Aerospace (GE) and Honeywell (HON), economic bellwether UPS (UPS), and consumer behemoths such as Coca-Cola (KO) and Philip Morris (PM).

Tesla (TSLA), in particular, will receive a lot of attention, especially after its recent highly anticipated robotaxi reveal disappointed investors.

Aside from the earnings season, the economic calendar is fairly busy next week. Market participants will receive flash PMI readings on manufacturing and the services sector, durable goods orders, some housing market data, and the Federal Reserve's Beige Book on regional economic activity.

Earnings spotlight: Monday, October 21 - Nucor (NUE) and Logitech (LOGI).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, October 22 - General Electric (GE), Philip Morris (PM), Verizon (VZ), Texas Instruments (TXN), Lockheed Martin (LMT), General Motors (GM), and 3M (MMM). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, October 23 - Tesla (TSLA), Coca-Cola (KO), T-Mobile (TMUS), IBM (NYSE:IBM), AT&T (T), and Boeing (BA). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Thursday, October 24 - Valero (VLO), UPS (UPS), Honeywell (HON), American Airlines (AAL), Northrop Grumman (NOC), Southwest Airlines (LUV), and Dow (DOW). See the full earnings calendar.

Earnings spotlight: Friday, October 25 - Centene (CNC), HCA (HCA), and Colgate-Palmolive (CL). See the full earnings calendar.

