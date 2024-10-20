SLC Agricola: Transitioning From El Nino To La Nina For A Promising Harvest Ahead

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
737 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • SLC Agrícola experienced a notable decline in its ADR as a result of adverse weather and commodity price pressures, impacting Q1 and Q2 results significantly.
  • Despite recent underperformance, I maintain a positive outlook due to expected favorable weather conditions from La Niña and strategic cost-reduction measures.
  • SLC Agricola's diversified crop portfolio, advanced agricultural practices, and growing demand for agricultural products support long-term investment potential.
  • Key risks include climatic fluctuations and a potential economic slowdown in the U.S. affecting cotton demand, but overall, the next harvest looks promising.
Symbol of the change between the two opposite phases of ocean temperatures in the pacific. Dice form the words El Nino (warm phase) and La Nina (cold phase).

Fokusiert

At the end of last year, I wrote an article about SLC Agrícola (OTCPK:SLCJY), one of the major agribusiness firms in Brazil, focused on its investment thesis linked to exposure to agricultural commodities.

At the time, the outlook for the agribusiness

This article was written by

Bernard Zambonin profile picture
Bernard Zambonin
737 Followers
I am a researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Previously, I contributed to TheStreet and currently write for platforms such as TipRanks and GuruFocus. Here at Seeking Alpha, my goal is to provide insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SLCJY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SLCJY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SLCJF
--
SLCJY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News