Week Ahead: Is The Closeness Of The U.S. Election A Source Of Dollar Demand?
Summary
- The dollar rose against all the G10 currencies last week, but it was not because of higher US rates.
- The Dollar Index's upside correction has been a little deeper than we expected, encouraged by the market's re-convergence with the Fed's forward guidance, which resulted in a recovery in short-term US rates.
- There is practically no chance that the Bank of Japan changes policy at its October 30-31 meeting.
- The Bank of Canada meets on October 23. It has cut rates three times this year, and Governor Macklem has suggested that there may be scope to accelerate the pace.
