Off-Strip Domination: Why Red Rock Is My Favorite Hotel And Casino In Vegas

Oct. 20, 2024 11:04 AM ETRed Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR) Stock
Benjamin Lisi profile picture
Benjamin Lisi
11 Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • Red Rock Resorts is poised for growth with an undervalued real estate portfolio and strong market share in the Las Vegas locals market.
  • RRR's operational efficiency, strategic land bank, and high-quality assets position it to capitalize on Las Vegas's growing affluent population.
  • The company's new Durango property and North Folk development are key growth drivers, expected to significantly boost EBITDA and market presence.
  • Despite macroeconomic risks, RRR's superior capital structure and strategic positioning make it a compelling investment opportunity.

Red Rock Casino, Resort & Spa near Las Vegas Nevada USA

4kodiak

Investment Thesis

Red Rock Resorts (NYSE:RRR) is poised for significant growth, driven by its undervalued real estate portfolio, which includes expansive developed and undeveloped properties in the rapidly expanding Las Vegas local market. The company's gaming-centric business model, considered best-in-class, allows it

This article was written by

Benjamin Lisi profile picture
Benjamin Lisi
11 Followers
I am a driven business student passionate about the public markets and finding undervalued companies with robust unit economics, that drive significant future growth.I have experience working in Private Credit for large alternative asset managers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About RRR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RRR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
RRR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News