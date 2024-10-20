I Was Too Optimistic On TriNet, But Now It's Undervalued And Ready For A Return To Growth

Oct. 20, 2024 12:58 PM ETTriNet Group, Inc. (TNET) Stock
Ken Taylor profile picture
Ken Taylor
318 Followers
(21min)

Summary

  • TriNet Group is managing a challenging hiring environment with strong new sales and near-record retention rates, positioning it for future growth.
  • Rising healthcare costs have pressured short-term profitability, but strategic repricing, operational improvements, the Zenefits acquisition, and high ROIC offer long-term potential.
  • Despite near-term volatility, TriNet's valuation is attractive, providing a healthy margin of safety for investors willing to weather current challenges.
  • Long-term demand for PEOs and HR solutions supports TriNet's relevance, making it a compelling buy opportunity for long-term investors.

Group of business people waiting for job interview in the office.

skynesher

Investment Thesis

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) is managing a lukewarm hiring environment by improving new sales and experiencing near-record retention levels for the second straight year. The company is executing on its new sales ACV growth and driving improved

This article was written by

Ken Taylor profile picture
Ken Taylor
318 Followers
I hold a Master's in Accounting, am a small business owner, and am an assistant investing educator for beginning and intermediate individual investors. My investing analysis focus is on identifying and developing deep knowledge of great businesses. I have helped manage businesses, spend most of my extra time learning about investing and finance, and have been investing in the stock market for three years with a long-term investment focus. I do not consider myself an expert in stock analysis, but I seek to provide value for investors looking for stock and business information. I will never write about an investing idea without spending hours of research on it. I am not a registered advisor. Nothing I write should be considered personal finance or investment advice.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TNET either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I plan on adding to my position in TNET one week after the publication of this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TNET Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TNET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TNET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News