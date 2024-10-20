The next two weeks will be about the “Trump trade” and the “Harris trade.” Both candidates are thought to be better for cryptocurrency than the current POTUS and sitting SEC chair. It’s clear, however, that the former President has embraced the bitcoin crowd more than
BLOK: Crypto Stocks Break Out Ahead Of Election (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- The "Trump trade" and "Harris trade" are driving crypto and blockchain price action, with Trump seen as more favorable for bitcoin.
- I am upgrading the Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) to a buy due to improved valuation, technical strength, and favorable seasonal trends.
- BLOK's portfolio now includes more profitable companies, with a price-to-earnings ratio of 20 and a price-to-sales ratio of 2.8.
- Despite high volatility, BLOK's technical chart shows a bullish uptrend, with potential upside to $49 and strong support around $32-$37.
