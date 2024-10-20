Attention Bulls; Rising Risk After Election Day, More Than Before

Oct. 20, 2024 9:20 PM ETQQQ, CLOV, HUM, GOOGL, SOFI, UBER, EXPE, VKTX, GOOG, GOOG:CA, UBER:CA
David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Attention bulls: Rising risk post-election due to potential ballot counting delays, which could cause market dislocation and uncertainty.
  • Reduce leverage: Trim positions, avoid margin trading, and rebalance portfolios to mitigate risk from potential market volatility.
  • Last week, I focused mostly on consumer discretionary trades: Affirm, Amazon, Clover Health, e.l.f., Alphabet, SoFi Tech, Uber, and Viking Therapeutics.
  • Prepare for uncertainty: Hedge trading positions and aim for 50% cash or hedges by Friday to protect against election-related market fluctuations.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Group Mind Investing. Learn More »

People voting in polling place

Hill Street Studios

Attention Bulls; Rising Risk The Day After Election Day, More Than Before.

I say attention bulls because at this point only a curmudgeon would see a reason to be a bear. Perhaps, I am the unreasonable curmudgeon, that will

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

Instead of stale stock ideas, we have proprietary curated lists for undervalued sectors showing solid gains like Microcap Biotech, Aviation+Space, Health+Medtech, and more. Try our 2-week trial

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
30.34K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VKTX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I write to chronicle my tactics from the week before and how I will approach the current week. I am not giving investing advice. If I say "You should trade this", I am merely thinking out loud about my own intentions. Do your own research and make up your own mind.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QQQ--
Invesco QQQ Trust ETF
CLOV--
Clover Health Investments, Corp.
HUM--
Humana Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
SOFI--
SoFi Technologies, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News