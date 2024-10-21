There was a time, a couple of decades ago, where options on the "stock market index" did not point to the S&P 500 index, as they do now. The dominant US stock index option contract was based on the "OEX" or the S&P 100 index. Then along came the
OEF: S&P 100, Not S&P 500 Holds Stock Market Key
Summary
- The investing climate fundamentally changed in early 2022 when the Fed began raising rates, and it hasn't reverted to pre-2021 conditions.
- Despite the end of the tightening cycle, the new market dynamics persist, indicating a lasting shift in how public investing markets operate.
- Investors should adapt to this new environment rather than expecting a return to previous market behaviors.
- In this environment where "company size matters," OEF, which represents the 100 biggest US stocks, is a good research tool.
